Skip the Mower, Help the Bees: “No Mow May” Blooms Across Communities

COLORADO SPRINGS — As spring bursts into full color across the country, a growing number of communities are putting their lawn mowers on pause — and it’s not just about saving time. It’s all part of a nationwide movement called “No Mow May,” designed to support the pollinators that make much of our food supply possible.

The idea is simple: hold off on mowing your lawn for the month of May, or mow less frequently, to give early-blooming flowers and native grasses a chance to grow. These plants are critical food and shelter sources for bees, butterflies, and other pollinators, many of which are seeing alarming population declines.

“Thanks to bees, we get basically all the fun foods,” says Laura Rost with Bee City USA. “Chocolate, berries, coffee, squash, peppers, tomatoes — all thanks to pollinators. Mowing less won’t save them overnight, but it’s a small way to start treating our yards as part of their habitat.”And the benefits go beyond bees. A healthier ecosystem supports birds, improves soil quality, and even aids water conservation.

As Bee City USA points out:



Pollinators are responsible for 1 in 3 bites of food we eat

May is a critical month for their survival

Cutting native plants early can strip them of key food sources

But don’t worry — the movement isn’t all-or-nothing. A “Low Mow Spring” approach is also encouraged. Even mowing less frequently or leaving a corner of your yard untouched can make a meaningful difference.

From big cities to small towns, participation is growing. Bee City USA offers a variety of resources online for those looking to join in — from yard signs to science-backed tips and even guidance on how to talk to skeptical neighbors.

So if you're looking for an environmentally friendly reason to skip lawn duty this weekend, now you have one: helping bees, butterflies, and the planet thrive — one unmowed lawn at a time.

Watch the full story above.





