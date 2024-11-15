Skate in the Park returns to Downtown COS- Meet Santa, see U.S. figure skaters and CC Tigers hockey

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — A beloved holiday tradition is back in Colorado Springs. Skate in the Park at Acacia Park starts Friday, November 15, 2024.

Skating is the main activity, but there is so much more. You can also visit with Santa, watch U.S. Figure Skating athletes perform, and listen to live music. Our CC Tigers hockey team will also be stopping by.

The opening night celebration is Friday from six until seven at Acacia Park. A thirteen-dollar ticket will get you in the door and includes skates. Kiddos under 4 are free.

I talked with Allie Johnstone, she works across the street at the Bird Tree Cafe. She says this downtown skating tradition is important to the community, for a few reasons. “The skating rink brings in lots of business for us downtown, especially being right across the street. I do plan on finally going for my first time this year really excited about it. I think it’s so important for our community to have something fun, something central, and local, safe... you know, for everyone to come and enjoy just being outside and in the winter!”

There are lots of special events happening for Skate in the Park over the next couple of months:

• Friday, Nov. 22 from 4-6 p.m. — Wear your favorite sports jersey and get $1 off admission. Sponsored by Groundworks. Visit their table at the rink!

• Friday, Nov. 29 from 4-6 p.m. — Skate with the Tigers. Join the Colorado College Hockey team on the ice for a meet-the-team session.

• Saturday, Nov. 30 from 4-6 p.m. Theme night with Metronet. Details to come.

• Saturday, Dec. 14 from 1-3 p.m. — “Real American Heros” with Academy Bank. More details to come.

• Saturday, Dec. 21 from 10 am to noon — Learn to Skate with U.S. Figure Skating. Free to participate but registration is required. Check back for the registration link.

The rink will be open through January 2025.





