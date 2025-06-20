Scorching Start to Summer: Extreme Heat Poses Risks for Outdoor Workers in Southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS — The first day of summer is ushering in more than just sunshine across Southern Colorado—it's bringing a dangerous heat wave that’s already impacting the way many work and live.

While many residents can escape indoors, those with outdoor jobs, like landscaping crews, don’t have that luxury. Cody Lowe, owner of Black Forest Landscaping, said his crews are adjusting their routines to avoid the worst of the midday heat.

“If you're out here, you just feel drained—more fatigued,” Lowe said. “The biggest thing is just staying on top of water, getting good food in you, and just trying to keep going.”

Meteorologist Alan Rose has issued a weather alert for the region as the heat builds, increasing the risk of heat-related illness and energy strain.

That’s why Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) is urging customers to cut back on electricity use between 4 and 8 p.m.—when demand tends to spike.

“We do all of our plant maintenance during off-peak time periods,” said Steve Berry, a spokesperson for CSU. “So early spring and winter is when we make sure power plants are ready to run at full capacity during high-demand periods like now.”In addition to system prep, CSU recommends running large appliances in the early morning or late evening and setting thermostats a few degrees higher to ease pressure on the grid—and your energy bill.

Here are some heat safety tips:



Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of water throughout the day—don’t wait until you’re thirsty.

Avoid peak heat hours: Limit outdoor activity between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., when temperatures are highest.

Take breaks in the shade or indoors: Give your body time to cool down.

Run appliances during off-peak hours: Use dishwashers, washers, and dryers early in the morning or late at night.

Use fans strategically: Ceiling fans should rotate counterclockwise in summer to push cool air down.

Keep blinds and curtains closed: Especially on sun-facing windows, to block heat from entering.

