Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo is offering discounted tickets until Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS — A tradition that returns every year to the Pikes Peak Region is getting a head start by offering discounted tickets ahead of this summer's shows.

The Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo (PPOBR), is set to return to the Norris Penrose Event Center this July 8-12 for its yearly showcase of Colorado Culture and historical roots.

Watch to learn more about the wester heritage behind the annual Pikes Peak or Bust Rode

The rodeo is a Colorado Springs tradition with the first PPOBR taking place in 1937, and since then has been a source of entertainment, a showcase of rodeo talent, and an economic driver for the community.

The NFR Open is a prestigious event along the Pro Rodeo circuit and carries a million-dollar purse for the winner.

Ahead of the often sold-out show offerings, the PPOBR will be offering discounted tickets until Wednesday, March 20 at 11:59 p.m. All you have to do is use code: FLASH4 when checking out to save $10 on up to 4 tickets.

The discount only applies to Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday matinees according to the rodeo.

For more about the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo or to purchase tickets, click here.

