Next Chapter program helps save veterans' lives, but funding could be at risk

With state funding set to expire in June, advocates push for continued support of the suicide prevention partnership that’s making a difference for local veterans.
COLORADO SPRINGS — In 2021, state lawmakers approved money for the "Next Chapter" program.

It's a suicide prevention partnership between local non-profits and the state's Behavioral Health Administration. The funding provides resources for our veterans. As of now, that funding ends in June.

Community members are hoping to secure additional funding for a program they say is saving veterans' lives. News5 looked into the program and spoke with them about their hopes for more funding.

Since the program started, Next Chapter says they have seen a reduction in suicide rates amongst veterans in El Paso County.

"There's no question in our mind that veterans who were planning to take their life are still alive today because they engaged with Next Chapter," says Damian McCabe, a veteran who is now UC Health's director of behavioral health and military affairs.

He tells us if the bill is not passed, it could have a serious impact on the veteran community.

"The first impact would limit that access to care because we would not have the dollars to underwrite or pay copays or source care for someone who's underinsured or uninsured. That would dry up pretty quickly. We would no longer be able to sustain those efforts," he said.

Dannette R. Smith, is the Behavioral Health Administration commissioner for the state of Colorado.

"They have earned this service. We have a responsibility to make sure that when our veterans come home, they can feel safe, loved, and cared for. This program does exactly that."

The decision will ultimately be up to state legislature, but Dannette is doing what she can to make sure these resources aren’t taken away from veterans in El Paso County.

"It's a wonderful idea and program, and you know, we want to move it as much as we can from pilot to a program, but we'll see," she said.

The organization is currently crafting a bill to receive more funding to continue providing veteran resources.

Watch the full story above.



