National Western Stock Show returns to Denver with expected $175 million boost to city

DENVER — Around 700,000 people are expected to attend the National Western Stock Show (NWSS) in Denver over the next two weeks, boosting local businesses while spotlighting Western culture.

NWSS President and CEO Wes Allison said he anticipates a $175 million impact on the city during the 16-day event.

"We have folks that come from all 50 states and 33 countries. We are truly worldwide," said Allison. "The mission for us is, you know, really, to be the place where you can learn about the Western spirit."

The Denver tradition is something local businesses mark their calendars for. The Cow Lot, a local hat shop with a location on East 47th Avenue in Denver, brings products straight to customers at a booth inside the venue.

Owner Glenn Orms said his business will sell about one thousand hats during the event.

"My wife and I started this in 2011, and we've been on the road going to horse shows and rodeos," said Orms. "This is huge for us. It makes our year."

Outside the venue, local businesses are feeling the boost, too. Karen Dodson, the owner of Black Shirt Brewing Company, said the restaurant sees a huge rush over the next two weeks.

"For lunch, we had a huge crowd. Then this evening, of course, there's the concerts that go on, so we'll get a huge rush from that with Mission Ballroom," said Dodson.

She said this particular event comes at an important time during the slow winter season.

"Conventions are just huge for us in general... It's really good for the RiNo district," said Dodson.

The NWSS lasts until January 25. For a schedule of events, click here.