Monarch Mountain sets single-day visitation record over the weekend

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. — On Friday, Monarch Mountain broke its single-day visitation record from skiers, snowboarders, and tubers.

In its 85th season, Monarch is often seen as an escape from the hustle and bustle of the larger resorts elsewhere in Colorado, but that wasn’t the case this weekend as crowds descended on the ski area.

“Yesterday was an unforgettable day at Monarch Mountain, as we celebrated a record number of visitors! With perfect natural snow (we received 8'' of fresh snow the day before), sunny bluebird skies, and the holiday vacations still in full swing, it was a perfect snow adventure day for everyone,” said General Manager Chris Haggerty in an emailed statement.

“We're proud of our team for delivering seamless operations and ensuring every guest had an amazing experience."

One Colorado Springs family visiting on Friday said they arrived at 9 a.m. and got the second to last spot in the parking lot.

“On the magic carpet alone, it was so busy that in our three hours on the mountain, we did three runs,” said Caroline Sullivan, who was on the mountain with her family Friday.

Nestled off Highway 50 in Chaffee County between Gunnison and Salida, the smaller Monarch currently operates seven lifts for 800 acres, according to its website. It has a peak uphill capacity of 8,900 skiers per hour.

Over the summer, Monarch Mountain announced its “No Name Expansion” received final approval from the US Forest Service, which will develop an additional 377 acres of skiable terrain on the west side of the Continental Divide.

The July approval came after three years of review that found no significant impact to the resources or wetlands in the area.

The expansion is already underway, with construction for a 3-person lift, warming hut, and bathroom facility set for summer of 2025.

According to KOAA news partner The Gazette, Monarch Mountain reported close to 220,000 skiers last year, an increase from 150,000 when the ownership group bought the resort 22 years ago.

Monarch said they do not share their numbers, so it's unknown how many people were on the mountain Friday for the record-setting day.

A spokesperson added that the combination of fresh powder and the warm bluebird day during the holiday week drew the crowds and that they did not anticipate Saturday or Sunday to be as busy as the out-of-state travelers headed home.

The record visitation at Monarch is a sign of the greater health and popularity of Colorado's outdoor economy.

The outdoor industry in general in Colorado keeps growing, and federal data shows the ski economy brings big money to the state.

According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, the Colorado ski industry is the largest in the country and generated $1.6 billion in economic activity last year.





