La Junta nonprofit awarded state funding to continue arts and culture productions

LA JUNTA — Arts and culture productions account for 3.7% percent of Colorado's economy, Colorado Creative Industries.

That's why the state is investing nearly $2 million over the next few years into 125 art organizations and nonprofits.

40% of the recipients are based in rural counties.

Including Picketwire Center for Performing and Visual Arts in La Junta.

"I'm so happy to see that the state of Colorado is really focusing on the arts and they're bringing more opportunities for the rural areas," said its president, Tracey Salzbrenner.

It's through the Colorado Creates Grant. The next round of applications open in March.

Its grant writer, Heather Pidcock-Reed, said they got $4,000 this year and another $4,000 coming the next. She said the money will go to putting on the four annual productions.

"The licensing, it's usually the most expensive area in a show's budget, especially if you do a big-name musical like we just finished Oklahoma, that was pretty pricey," said Pidcock-Reed.

A Picketwire Player, Matthew Snyder, hopes they will do more well-known productions to bring in a larger audience.

"I think Oklahoma itself brought out other people I hadn't seen before, people who used to be like me two years ago, trying it out and experiencing that joy for themselves," said Snyder.

Salzbrenner thanks the community for supporting the nonprofit since 1968. "We have had a wonderful patron base for 56 years that has kept us funded and afloat.'

She said the nearest theater like this is in Pueblo.

That's too far for Snyder to rehearse every night for several weeks before a show.

"I'm driving for an hour away to do a two-hour practice, no way, then I'm coming back, I'm old, I need my sleep at night," said Snyder. "I wouldn't do it."

Snyder said he moved to the Valley years ago and got into theater because of his son. Now, he loves how he can be on stage.

"If I played like this at work, I'd get fired, so I get to find my inner child and have fun like I used to when I was ten years old," said Snyder.





