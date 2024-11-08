Jingle Bell Rock competition returns to Pueblo

PUEBLO — The Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce has partnered with local radio legend, Nick Donovan, to host Pueblo's favorite holiday-themed scavenger hunt for a second year.

The first viewing of the Jingle Bell Rock will take place at the Pueblo Riverwalk Holiday Lighting Extravaganza on Friday, November 29 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. It will be on display at the Riverwalk's Flood Wall Stage.

Get the latest clues and exclusive clue opportunities by following The Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce on Facebook and TikTok.

Instagram.

Clues will only be available through midnight of the day they are posted.

Rock hunters can stay up-to-date on all Jingle Bell Rock rules, prizes, and disclosures on Pueblo's Jingle Bell Rock website.

This year's Pueblo's Jingle Bell Rock is presented by T-Mobile Fiber and A-Affordable Disposal of Pueblo.

Those looking to become a Pueblo's Jingle Bell Rock partner should contact Duane Nava at 719-248-5165 or duanen@pueblochamber.net

