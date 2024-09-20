"It's like a mini state fair" Pueblo Chili and Frijoles fest kicking off Friday, What you need to know

PUEBLO, CO — A lot of you may be headed out to the Pueblo Chili and Frijoles Festival. If you go on the weekend, make sure to wear a rain jacket and bring an umbrella.

It's a big year for the festival- It's the 30th anniversary and attendees I spoke with say it's been growing every year. It's three days packed full of events for the whole family. I came to see crews setting up yesterday and ran into a woman who has been coming to the festival with her family for all thirty years it has been around.

"There wasn't many that vendors, but now there is a whole plethora of things that you can look at and enjoy and then you run into people that you haven't seen in for years or forever, different things like that."

I checked and you do need tickets. Right now they're just eight dollars on pueblo chili festival website. Kiddos under twelve years old are free. As far as parking goes, I found out there is plenty of that out here. You can park for free in a couple lots near city center dr and union. As well as central main street and d street.

There's even a free shuttle from the sixth street midtown shopping center. However you get here, do it safe and we'll see you for the thirtieth Pueblo Chili and Frijoles Festival!





