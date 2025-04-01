Hunters Last Call: Applications for Colorado's big game primary draw due April 1

COLORADO — For big game hunters in Colorado, now is the time to get your application in before the State's primary draw.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) wants to remind hunters that the application portal closes on April 1 at 8 p.m., and they are encouraging hunters to get their application in a early as possible to avoid confusion or mixups.

CPW says that the primary draw results will be posted online from May 27 - May 30. Hunters will have until 11:59 p.m. on June 2 to surrender a license from the primary draw should they choose to.

The big game hunting season includes elk, deer, bighorn sheep, and mountain lions. You do need a qualifying license, such as a small game or spring turkey licenses. To learn more, click here.

2025 Changes

There are a few changes for the 2025 Season that hunters should be aware of, among the biggest are changes in licenses for out-of-state hunters.

CPW will be restricting the offering of over-the-counter archery elk licenses for game management units (GMUs) west of I-25 and GMU 140; they must now participate in a limited draw.

Missed the first application portal? No worries, CPW will be offering a secondary draw later in the year, with applications being accepted on June 19 and the results of that draw being posted on July 7. Click here to see CPW's Big Game Brochure, or you can read it below.

___





Colorado Springs sex crime victim speaks out about disturbing allegations A Colorado Springs man is accused of a disturbing crime that allegedly happened inside a public store. Man suspected of disturbing crime in Colorado Springs

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.