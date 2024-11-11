Honoring Veterans in Pueblo, celebration information, plus why the city is called 'Home of the Heros'

PUEBLO, CO — Monday is Veterans Day and Pueblo is "home of the heroes." That's because there are more Medal of Honor recipients per capita in Pueblo compared to anywhere else, according to the City of Pueblo.

A celebration will happen at the Rivewalk on Monday. Things kick off at 11 am and should last until noon. The event is hosted by Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center. They say there will be a flyover with planes flown by retired and former United States Air Force pilots. There will be speeches from three veterans followed by a lunch.

As far as other events today, the parade has been rescheduled. Now, that should take place Saturday at 10am.





