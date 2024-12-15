Honoring Our Heroes: Wreaths Across America Unites Communities to Remember Veterans' Sacrifices

COLORADO SPRINGS — At the Pikes Peak National Cemetery, hundreds of community volunteers, veterans, and their families recognized those who served our country by placing a wreath on the headstones at the national cemetery.

This national event is to honor America's fallen and help remind the next generations of the sacrifices those who have served have made for our country.

David Rowe, an Army veteran, now rests at Pikes Peak National Cemetery.

Events like Wreaths Across America reminds his family of the sacrifice he made.

"I think that it is very meaningful to not only the veterans but their family. Freedom is not free, and we are thankful for the brave people that have sacrificed so much for us to be able to have our freedoms," says Renee Shannon, David Rowe's daughter.

The next generation is learning about the sacrifices made for their country.

Shelby Holmes and Ashley Craig are sophomores at Vista Ridge High School.

They are spending their Saturday giving back to those who have served

"Just paying respects to all the people we see around here that have actually gone out and found their purpose and fought for our freedom so that we could do something like this here today," says Craig.

Shelby Holmes tells News5 about the impact the community can have just by showing up.

"I've attended many Wreaths Across America events over my life, and I find every single one of them to be beautiful. So I suggest even if anyone comes and they don't have a past loved one at the cemetery, just to come and honor."

Families like Renee's get reminded each year of the sacrifice her father along with other veterans have made—especially during the holidays.

"Stay strong for them, honor them, and try and celebrate them every day that you can."

Across the country, more than two million volunteers came together, spreading holiday cheer to the headstones of fallen service members.

Through Jan. 17 Wreaths Across America will match all wreaths donated through a registered sponsorship for the upcoming year.

Watch the full story above.





