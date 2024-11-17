Honoring our Heroes: Vietnam Veteran Shares Reflections at Pueblo Veterans Day Parade

PUEBLO — Instead of showing you my perspective of the parade, I thought I'd show you Frank's perspective.

So, I decided to follow along his journey going through the Pueblo Veterans Day Parade.

"Getting emotional, getting emotional."

Frank Cirullo is a three-time Purple Heart recipient. He tells me what Veterans Day means to him.

"To me, I love it. I love my country, and I was proud to serve. Like I always say, I'd go do it again in a minute," he tells me.

Frank shares how the parade makes him appreciate our country.

"Wow. All for us veterans. All for veterans. Past, present, people that are serving now, God bless them all."

His hope is that the younger veterans continue with these traditions.

"I hope it continues, and like I say, the younger generation are going to have to take over and hopefully they'll do a good job with it," he said.

Watch Frank and I's full parade journey above.





