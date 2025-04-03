Governor hosts Annual Ute Day at the Colorado State Capitol in honor of the tribal nations

DENVER — On Thursday, April 3, Governor Jared Polis, Lt. Governor Dianne Primavera, and the Chair of the Colorado Commission of Indian Affairs hosted the annual Ute Day at the Capitol Building.

The special day honors the Southern Ute Indian Tribe, the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe, and the Ute Indian Tribe of the Uintah and Ouray.

"This day provides a valuable opportunity to foster greater understanding and strengthen the bonds between our Tribe and the State of Colorado. We welcome the chance for all to learn more about our Tribe, sovereignty, rich culture, and our ongoing commitment to self-determination, as we cultivate a strong working relationship with the State for the benefit of all.” Chairman Melvin J. Baker of the Southern Ute Indian Tribe

The Colorado Commission of Indian Affairs is the liaison between the state, the Southern Ute Indian Tribe, and the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe.

"Ute Day at the Capitol is a powerful reminder of the enduring presence, culture, and contributions of the Ute Tribes."



“As Chair of the Colorado Commission of Indian Affairs, I am honored to join Tribal leaders in strengthening our government-to-government relationships. Together, we are building a future that honors our shared past while creating new opportunities for generations to come." Lt. Governor Dianne Primavera

The event included an invocation, a performance from the Yellow Jacket Drum Group, the Ute Mountain Ute Veterans Color Guard, and remarks from state leaders.





