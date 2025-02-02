Girl Scout Cookies Are Back in Season: Local Troops Gear Up for Annual Sale

COLORADO SPRINGS — Girl Scout cookies are back in season! Those cookies are being delivered to get those yummy treats out the door.

News5 checked out how those cookies make their way to our stores.

“I think it’s one of my favorite times of year because I get to go out and do this.”

Ekaterina Villeneuve is a senior Girl Scout. She’s been a Girl Scout for 7 years.

Now, she’s helping the younger Girl Scouts and Brownies with what she’s learned.

“I have very younger girls who I get to teach all those social skills too. They get to learn their multiplying tables for younger ones, but I think it’s a great thing to learn talking to people, money management, all that fun stuff,” she said.

Jerry Needham is volunteering his Saturday to help other Girl Scout troops stock up on those loved sweet treats… all for a good cause.

“The sales and everything the girls make per troop stays local. It’s used to help fund their activities, their camp, and different things they are looking forward to doing. They also do a lot of donations to first responders and our servicemen overseas,” he tells News5.

Ekaterina says being part of a troop gives her more than the chance to sell everyone’s favorite cookies.

“Joining Girl Scouts is a great opportunity to be able to make friends, make a family outside of it all, and also make memories. It’s absolutely fantastic, gives you skills, you get to grow up in this absolutely awesome adventure of being able to sell and sell cookies and give other people memories and opportunities.”

Villeneuve, her troop, and the many other troops around the Springs are expected to sell around 500,000 boxes of cookies.

These cookies are expected to make it to your store by Feb. 2 and will be in stores until March 16.







