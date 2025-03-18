Get Ready for Spring Break on the Slopes: Expert Tips for Skiing in Colorado

COLORADO SPRIGS — If you are swapping out the beach towels for chairlifts this spring break, News5 wanted to look into how you can plan ahead for any of those upcoming trips.

Either you are on spring break, or you are getting ready for spring break, and many Coloradans are taking advantage of this time off by heading up to the mountains to enjoy that fresh snow we all love.

We spoke with a Colorado ski expert about what to expect if you are planning to spend your spring break on the chairlifts.

“A lot of visitors come in to enjoy the Rocky Mountains. There are some things—there are going to be some crowds, but there are also going to be a lot of fun, sunny, and snowy days in March. So, things to think about are getting your rentals secured,” says Jonah Drescher.

He tells us some of those hidden gems to go skiing to still enjoy the snow, but avoid those crowds.

“So if you can ski midweek beginning of the week, you're going to have a little better time going to those little offbeat ski areas so Monarch Loveland, Wolf Creek ski Cooper things like that. You'll have a little bit less crowds also. So if you can adjust when you ski, you can get away from the crowds a little bit. Also getting up early, getting a good, you know, parking spot at some of these places and can get up to the mountain… You're not fighting those midday crowds when everybody gets up a little bit later,” said Drescher.

He also says what side of the mountain you are on can make a difference.

"The aspects or slopes that are facing North typically tend to get better snow conditions, especially in the morning. Then South facing aspects on sunny days will soften up quicker towards midday or the afternoons," he said.

If you are planning on heading up to the mountains, it is important to remember to check the road conditions, especially on I-70.

Watch the full story above.





