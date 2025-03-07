Get Ready for Fishing Season: Time to Renew or Purchase Your License

COLORADO — It's time to renew or purchase your fishing license for this year. Colorado Parks and Wildlife tell us they have stocked 90 million fish across the state, and with some of those warmer days we've had, many of you are ready to go fishing.

So we wanted to look into how fishing season impacts our local businesses.

Peak Fly Shop has been in the Springs for twelve years, helping our community with classes and giving them the tools they need— including reminding their customers to re-purchase their fishing license for the upcoming year.

We spoke with one local fly fish shop about how the winter months affected his business, but now thanks to people getting their fishing licenses they are also getting their fishing gear.

"You want to make sure that you have your license now. Don't have to worry about it later, especially when it's, hey, we're going fishing. Geez, I haven't gotten my license. If you come in in the middle of summer and we've got guide trips and a bunch of tourists there, license machines can get bogged down," says Brad Tomlinson, the owner of The Peak Fly Shop.

"I've seen people have to wait 15-20, 30 minutes just to get a fishing license so they can be legal. You really want to get ahead of it. Do it now, save the hassle down the road," he said.

There are discounts for seniors, youth, and those with low income. Children under 16 can fish for free.





