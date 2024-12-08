Gary Sinise Foundation Brings Holiday Joy to Gold Star Families

COLORADO SPRINGS — Seventeen local military families and their children are getting the trip of a lifetime.

The Gary Sinise Foundation and American Airlines teamed up to fly more than 1,700 Gold Star families to Orlando for a special holiday experience at Disney World.

We spoke with one local 15-year-old, Garrett Sartor, who lost his father five years ago in Afghanistan. It was his 11th combat tour.

"It helps me because it gives me a sort of place to go to when I feel sad or hurt, and I can talk to them about anything since they know the same situation. We can just rely on each other," he said.

Garrett has been to Disney World with the foundation three times and tells News5 the support he is given goes a long way.

"I've learned that it's just great to have a family and that it's amazing to have people, as soon as you walk in the door, come and help and be with us."

His mother, Deanna, tells me what this trip on the Snowball Express means to her.

"It just brings me joy that our sacrifice is not forgotten. Our hero is remembered every single day, and we can always count on these people. Even when it's not during Snowball, we know they would be there for us," she said.

Now that Garrett is getting older, he wants to help other children who have lost a loved one in combat.

"I hope that I make a lot more friends here and that I can help other kids who either have a newly passed parent, just need more help, or haven't gone on this trip before. I hope I can help them because I know how they feel and how hard it is to get through it. I know what it's like to have other people to rely on."

Watch the full story above.





