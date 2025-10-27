DENVER — Sunday morning, Arapahoe Basin kicked off the ski season with its opening day.

The ski resort’s first runs of the season come just after Keystone opened for a half day Saturday, making it the first ski resort in North America to officially open for the winter.

Despite the rivalry, several skiers came out to A-Basin's opening day, including Darren Droge, who celebrated being among the first to kick off the season.

“I've been doing this 33 years, opening day, closing day,” he said. “I've always been second chair. I have never had first chair, until today."

However, Disco Darren was not the only one who accomplished a huge milestone Sunday morning.

Charlie Leckandy, a 10-year-old, has skied every month for 84 months, hitting the slopes since age three.

“We go at least like two, three times a month,” he said.

He described his first run as amazing.

"It felt really fun. A lot of steepness. That's fun for me," Charlie said.

But his favorite part of all was doing it beside his dad.

Caroline Dacchille, another excited skier, explained that skiing is nostalgic for her because it takes her back to her childhood.

“I'll feel like I'm six years old again. When I get on that chair, I just get so giddy," she said, smiling.

From shorts to steep runs, skiers celebrate A-Basin’s return

John Ahrens, who’s been skiing for 62 years, described it as “a whole release of love and joy.”

That love and joy keep everyone warm—and even those who decided on a lighter layer of clothing to ring in the season.

“It's gonna be an amazing day. I feel like, I mean, the plan was always the shorts,” said two college skiers as they sported their shorts in the snow.

Staff called opening day the best of the year and shared what skiers can expect this season.

Shayna Silverman of A-Basin says the Ikon pass offers unlimited skiing and riding.

Currently, A-Basin offers High Noon, an intermediate blue run.