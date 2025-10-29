Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
First Big Freeze of the Season Hits Southern Colorado: What Parents Should Know Before Sending Kids to School

As temperatures drop below freezing, experts urge families to bundle up and take precautions to prevent frostbite and hypothermia.
The Mayo Clinic warns children are more susceptible to hypothermia and frostbite than adults as Colorado faces its biggest freeze of fall. Simple layering techniques and timing adjustments can keep kids safe at bus stops during dangerous cold snaps.
Frostbite Can Hit Kids in 30 Minutes - Here's How to Protect Them This Winter
COLORADO SPRINGS — Southern Colorado is waking up to the coldest morning of the fall season, with temperatures dipping well below freezing for the first time this year. Near Foothills Elementary, parents and students braved the early morning chill as the latest cold snap settled in across the region.

Children heading to bus stops or walking to school face increased risks in these frigid conditions. According to the Mayo Clinic, kids lose body heat faster than adults, making them more vulnerable to frostbite and hypothermia — even after short exposure to the cold.

Experts recommend dressing children in layers of lightweight clothing to help retain warmth and stay dry, even if the outer layer gets wet. Hands, feet, and ears should always be covered, and families are encouraged to find sheltered spots where kids can wait for the bus, reducing time spent in the wind and cold.

“Sometimes kids get to the bus stop maybe 10 or 15 minutes early,” said Josy Campbell, District 2’s Director of Transportation.

“They really only need to be there five minutes prior, but if they're going to be standing there for an extended period of time, they want to make sure that they're warm during that time.”

District 2 bus drivers are also taking steps to protect students from the cold. Campbell said drivers clock in early to inspect and preheat buses before picking up students, ensuring a warm and safe ride to school.

Parents are encouraged to check both temperature and wind chill before sending kids out the door each morning.

