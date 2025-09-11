Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Firefighters honor 9/11 heroes with annual Manitou Incline climb

The tribute closes the popular trail as first responders and veterans take on the more than 2,700 steps in full gear.
Firefighters carry nearly 60 pounds of gear up the Incline's 2,700 steps, placing 343 American flags to represent each firefighter who died on 9/11. Manitou Springs Fire Captain says they pause at key moments when the towers were hit, observing moments of silence. The Incline gains 2,000 feet of elevation - about 700 feet higher than one Twin Tower.
MANITOU SPRINGS — The Manitou Incline was closed Tuesday morning as firefighters, military members and veterans gathered for the annual Firefighter Incline Climb — a solemn tribute to the heroes who lost their lives during the September 11th terrorist attacks.

Participants carried nearly 60 pounds of gear up the grueling climb, which gains 2,000 feet of elevation over more than 2,700 steps. Along the way, they placed American flags, each one representing one of the 343 firefighters who died in the line of duty on 9/11.

Manitou Springs Fire Captain Andrew Winchell said the event is a powerful way to remember those moments in history.

“We pause at key times when the plane hit the first tower and hit the second tower. Those other moments on that day, we pause. We take a moment of silence. There's eerie silence as we're looking out across beautiful Colorado Springs. And remembering what happened on that day. It's an impactful event,” Winchell said.

The climb is designed to put the sacrifice into perspective. The incline rises about 700 feet higher than one of the Twin Towers.

Winchell said it’s also about unity among first responders and the community.

“It is a moving and emotional day because of the camaraderie of coming together to do it — first responders, military, community — and that we all are taking time out of a weekday to remember something that could be just getting further and further back in the history books, but that we're actively saying this is important for us to remember,” he said.

While the Manitou Fire Department stresses the climb is completely voluntary, turnout remains strong each year. Many participants say while the trek is exhausting, it pales in comparison to the sacrifice of those they’re honoring.

