Fans Celebrate Switchbacks Championship

COLORADO SPRINGS — One fan, Adrian Montoya, started lining up at 3:30... hours before the doors opened.

"I gotta see that trophy. I need to get a picture with that. I need championship merch. I'm here; I'm a supporter. It means everything. The team is amazing, the staff is amazing, the fans are amazing, you are all amazing!"

The team goalie, Christian Herrera, tells me how much the community support has meant to him and his teammates.

"It's been so special. To be honest, just seeing how much people care and how we were able to contribute to making them happy. It's something that will stay with me for the rest of my life, you know. Just being a part of it," he said.

We caught up again with Adrian, who finally made it to the front of the line.

"I definitely got a photo with the trophy. It was awesome to see it that close. It's awesome that they give you that opportunity."

He also won a prize.

"Oh my goodness, it's a team photo. That's amazing. If you're not a season ticket holder, you can't get the whole team's signed photo," he said.

Watch the full story above to see all the fun.





