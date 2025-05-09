Experts Share Tips to Store Ski Gear as Colorado Season Winds Down

COLORADO SPRINGS — As Colorado’s ski season nears its end, many local families are already looking toward the next one. But before stashing away skis and boots for the summer, experts say a little attention now can save a lot later.

“Ski gear is a big investment,” said Jonah Drescher of Christy Sports. “Replacing it every season isn’t realistic for most families. Take care of it now, and it’ll take care of you next year.”

Experts recommend starting with ski boots—making sure they’re fully dry and buckled up to maintain their shape during storage. Skis should get a quick tune-up, including a light wax and edge sharpening, to prevent base damage and rust. All gear should be stored in a dry, stable environment—ideally in a case, laid flat or placed on a rack, rather than leaning on their tips.

“Anywhere from $200 to $700 depending on the jacket. Two to $300 for pants. If you scratch your goggles by tossing them in your bag—that’s another $150, give or take,” said Drescher. “Spend a little this spring and you can save more long term—and use that money for upgrades next year instead.”

For families dealing with aging equipment, spring may also be a smart time to evaluate whether it’s time to replace. Renting or buying depends largely on how often each skier hits the slopes and the flexibility they need.

Many local shops are offering offseason discounts, making now a prime time to plan ahead. A little effort in the spring, Drescher says, means less stress and fewer surprise expenses come winter.

Watch the full story above.





Honor Flight 20: Honoring Southern Colorado's Veterans with a trip to Washington D.C. Join us as we follow over 50 Southern Colorado veterans on their emotional Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. Witness the camaraderie and gratitude as these heroes embark on a journey to visit the monuments dedicated to their service. Honor Flight 20: Honoring Southern Colorado's Veterans with a trip to Washington D.C.