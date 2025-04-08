Did You Know Pets Can Struggle with Allergies Too? Here's How to Spot and Help Them This Allergy Season

COLORADO SPRINGS — As allergy season approaches, many of us are familiar with the classic symptoms—sneezing, itchy eyes, and a stuffy nose. But did you know that our furry friends can also suffer from seasonal allergies?

Just like humans, pets can experience reactions to allergens like pollen, mold, and dust. In fact, it’s not uncommon for pets to deal with symptoms ranging from itchy skin to constant sneezing.

Pets, like us, can have allergic reactions to the same environmental triggers—pollen, mold, dust, and even certain grasses. While the manifestation of these allergies may differ from what humans experience, pets certainly aren’t immune to the discomfort of allergy season.

Gary Richter, an integrative veterinarian, explains, “Dogs and cats can be allergic to all of the same things that we are, like dust, pollen, and mold. However, whereas people often experience respiratory issues, itchy eyes, or a runny nose, pets usually show signs like itchy paws, ears, and skin.”

So, how can you tell if your pet is suffering from allergies? The symptoms are similar to what we experience, but they may be harder to spot. Here are some common signs to watch for:

Excessive itching or scratching: Pets may lick or scratch themselves more than usual.

Red or inflamed skin: Allergies can cause irritation, leading to redness or bumps on their skin.

Sneezing and runny nose: Just like us, pets may develop respiratory symptoms, including sneezing or a runny nose.

Watery eyes: If your pet's eyes seem unusually watery, it could be due to allergies.

Coughing or difficulty breathing: Persistent coughing or shortness of breath may signal an allergic reaction.

If they continue to struggle or show signs of severe discomfort, consider consulting your vet.

If your pet is experiencing seasonal allergies, there are several ways Richter says you can do to help alleviate their symptoms:

Limit exposure to allergens: Try to keep your pet indoors during peak pollen hours—early mornings and late afternoons—when the pollen count is usually highest. Regular baths: Bathing your pet regularly can help wash away pollen and other allergens that accumulate on their fur. Be sure to dry them off thoroughly afterward, as moisture can exacerbate allergies. Use air purifiers: Air purifiers can help reduce airborne allergens in your home, especially in the areas where your pet spends the most time. Maintain a clean environment: Vacuum frequently and clean your home to reduce the amount of dust and allergens in the air. This is particularly helpful for pets who suffer from airborne allergies. Nutritional supplements: Supplements like omega-3 fatty acids, such as fish oil, may help improve your pet's skin health and reduce inflammation. Some veterinarians recommend products like Allergy Renew to support pets with environmental allergies.

If your pet’s symptoms persist despite your efforts, it may be time to consult your vet. In some cases, your veterinarian can prescribe medication or allergy shots to help manage your pet's symptoms and improve their quality of life.

Watch the full story above.





