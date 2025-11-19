Denver jazz piano legend Purnell Steen has died, according to several friends.

Steen, a Denver East High School graduate, performed all over the world during his storied career. He and his band The Five Points Ambassadors still regularly held their regular Friday brunch gigs at Dazzle Denver Jazz Club.

Steen recently performed a tribute concert for his late cousin Charles Burrell, the groundbreaking Denver bassist who was the first Black person hired by a symphony orchestra.

Denver7 Denver jazz legend Purnell Steen has died at the age of 84.

In a story featuring Steen earlier this year, Denver7 anchor Shannon Ogden wrote, "When you talk to him, it's best to do so at a piano because every one of his wonderful stories involves a song. Mostly, when you're with Steen, you sit there listening in awe."

When we asked him if he thought Five Points got the credit it deserves for its music and culture, he said it does not.

"Not only does Five Points not get it but as an overall, Denver doesn't get it," he said. "I get into fights with people who swear that Earth, Wind and Fire are not from Denver. I say they went to East High School! I played with Philip Bailey in church when he was 9."

Details of tributes and services are unknown at this time.

Purnell Steen was 84.