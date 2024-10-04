Decades long tradition continues at Venetucci Farms - Pumpkin Fest kicks off Friday in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — A fun fall tradition that goes back decades is continuing Friday. We're talking about the kickoff of the Venetucci Farms pumpkin fest.

Those pumpkins made quite a trip to get here. Because of the Fountain watershed contamination, the farm can't grow their pumpkins. So all the cuties made their way up I25 from Pueblo's Millberger farms. It's something Nikki McComsey who helps put on the event says they had to do to keep the tradition alive.

The festival has been around for over fifty years. Every year the farm gives away free pumpkins to kindergarten classrooms. Starting Friday through October 27th, you can stop by on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Admission will cost you eight dollars per person for anyone ages three and up. Pumkins cost ten dollars a piece. The price includes the pumpkin patch, games, concessions, a craft fair, and lots of cute spots for photos. Hayrides are an extra for $5 a person for 3 and up and free for 2 and under.

Samuel Clark with Pikes Peak Real Estate owns the land. He tells me that experiences here are so much more than just cute pumpkins.

I found out there is one rule though for kiddos out here- they have to carry their own pumpkins. There's a lot of variety out here so that may be a little tricky for some little ones.

There's also a craft fair happening and animals from the 4-H stopping by on certain dates:

Pumpkin Fest will be open starting October 4 and will run through October 27. Hours are Fridays from 9:30-2:30 and Saturdays and Sundays from 9:30-4:00.

Pick your own flowers available for purchase as well, before the first frost and then they are gone! Get your sunflowers, zinnias, marigolds and more.

Everyday there will be a craft fair in the barn and farm animals from the 4-H on Saturday and Sundays.

** a very limited number of wagons are available to transport pumpkins to your car so be sure to bring your own wagon, stroller or backpack.

**Gather Mountain Blooms manages Pumpkin Fest so when you click on “Info and Tickets” you will be re-routed to their website with full details for the event along with purchasing tickets.





