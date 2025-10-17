Colorado Surveyors Claim New 14er Discovery Could Change Mountain Climbing Records

CRESTONE, Colo. (KOAA) — A team of surveyors is claiming they've discovered a new 14er in Colorado, potentially upending the records of thousands of mountain climbers who thought they had conquered all of the state's peaks over 14,000 feet.

The discovery centers on Crestone Peak in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, long considered Colorado's eighth tallest peak at 14,302 feet. But new measurements suggest East Crestone Peak, located just 400 feet away, is actually 3.6 inches taller.

Eric Gilbertson, an associate professor at Seattle University who teaches mountain surveying, led the October 5 expedition that took precise measurements of both peaks. Gilbertson, who has a PhD in mechanical engineering from MIT and has climbed 137 of the highest mountains in every country, used specialized surveying equipment to challenge existing data.

"Because East Crestone is actually taller than Crestone, that means East Crestone is ranked 14, and Crestone is really just a subpeak," Gilbertson said.

Previous LIDAR data showed Crestone Peak at 14,302.1 feet and East Crestone at 14,297.9 feet. However, Gilbertson's team discovered that LIDAR equipment, which typically takes measurements from aircraft, can have accuracy issues with small, sharp summits like East Crestone's.

Using surveying devices placed simultaneously on both summits, Gilbertson's team found that Crestone Peak measures 14,299.0 feet, while East Crestone measures 14,299.3 feet.

"They're collecting data at the exact same time, so the atmospheric conditions are exactly the same. That increases the accuracy if you're comparing one to the other," Gilbertson said.

The findings have gained support from the mountain climbing community. Chris Tomer, a meteorologist who has climbed and slept on every 14er summit, vouched for Gilbertson's credibility.

"I've known Eric Gilbertson for well over 10 years. I have 100% confidence. If Eric says that this is legit, that East Crestone is the new 14er in that area, Crestone gets relegated," Tomer said.

The discovery raises questions about what officially constitutes a 14er. According to Lloyd Athearn, executive director of the Colorado Fourteeners Initiative, the Colorado Mountain Club established a 300-foot rule decades ago.

"Between one high point and another high point, you have to drop down 300 feet to the low point of that connecting saddle, and if there's more than 300 feet, those are two separate mountains," Athearn said.

Athearn believes the discovery doesn't add a new 14er but rather shifts which peak gets the official designation.

"I think essentially what it does is say the name Crestone Peak applies to this point, not to that point," he said.

The U.S. Geological Survey and the Board of Geographical Names would likely need to make any official designation change. Meanwhile, Gilbertson has submitted his findings to a peer-reviewed academic journal.

When asked if other 14ers might face similar scrutiny, Gilbertson expressed confidence in the existing list.

"I don't think any of the main 14ers are gonna change at all. I think this was the only close one," he said.

