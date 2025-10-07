Colorado Students Can Apply to Colleges for Free This Week

COLORADO — Applying for college can be expensive, with application fees ranging from $40 to $90 each. But this week, students across Colorado have the chance to apply for free.

Colorado’s Free Application Days are underway, giving college-bound students three days — through Thursday, Oct. 9 — to submit applications to 32 public colleges and several private institutions across the state without paying any fees.

The statewide initiative aims to make higher education more accessible and affordable for Colorado residents, encouraging more students to take that next step toward college.

“Money is the biggest factor when it comes to choosing whether you're going to go to college or not,” said Chris Beiswanger, executive director of admissions services at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs. “We certainly don’t want to make this feel impossible. Removing one barrier helps make it feel more attainable and accessible.”

Application fees vary by school. For example, CSU Pueblo charges $25 per application, while UCCS, CSU, School of Mines, and UNC charge $50. At CU Boulder and DU, the fee jumps to $65.

High school senior Addyson Sage from William J. Palmer High School said the free application period gives her more opportunities to explore her options.

“This really gives me the opportunity to sign up as many places as I can and really have more opportunities — and I really appreciate that,” Sage said.

State officials also remind families that some out-of-state colleges may offer free application codes if students ask for them.

A full list of participating schools and links to apply can be found on the state’s higher education website, here.

Colorado’s Free Application Days run through Wednesday, Oct. 9.

Colorado Springs Mayor on rising costs, budget shortfall facing city The Colorado Springs City Council will get its first look at the proposed 2026 budget on Monday morning. The city is expecting a $31 million shortfall for the 2026 budget year as revenues fall flat in 2025 and expenses for the city are increasing. Colorado Springs Mayor on rising costs, budget shortfall facing city