Colorado Springs recognizes Earth Day with “3 Days 3 Parks” Volunteer Event

COLORADO SPRINGS — In celebration of Earth Day, Colorado Springs is launching its annual “3 Days 3 Parks” event this weekend, inviting residents and visitors alike to roll up their sleeves and show some love to the city’s natural spaces.

From April 25 through April 27, volunteers will engage in hands-on conservation efforts at three beloved local parks: Blodgett Open Space, Palmer Park, and Ute Valley Park.

The three-day, community-driven initiative begins Friday at Blodgett Open Space, a picturesque area on the city’s west side renowned for its panoramic views of Pikes Peak and winding trails. Volunteers will assist with trail repairs, invasive species removal, and general cleanup—guided by environmental experts offering insight into local ecosystems.

On Saturday, the event moves to Palmer Park, a centrally located gem that has long been a favorite for weekend hikes and family outings. It's a chance for locals—new and lifelong—to give back to a park that’s been part of countless community memories.

Sunday’s finale takes place at Ute Valley Park, where volunteers will wrap up the weekend with more conservation efforts and a community celebration featuring family-friendly activities.

Drew Town, chair of Friends of Ute Valley Park, emphasized the importance of community involvement in park stewardship:

“We get a lot of visitors in our parks, and it's important that people take ownership of those spaces. That helps everyone realize how much work goes into maintaining them. From drainage issues to invasive species, these efforts are crucial—and volunteers make it all possible.”More than just a cleanup effort, “3 Days 3 Parks” is a celebration of environmental education, civic engagement, and the natural beauty that makes Colorado Springs special.





