Colorado Springs Hosts Veterans Day Parade

COLORADO SPRINGS — The In Their Honor Veterans Day Parade was planned after the Colorado Springs Veterans Day Parade was canceled.

News5's Piper Vaughn was at the parade and spoke with the local community.

Vincent Persichetti, an Air Force veteran, shared how he felt when he initially heard the parade had been canceled and his concerns about it being canceled again today.

"The thought of not having a Veterans Day parade is like canceling Christmas. We're really happy that the city, the Chamber, John O'Donnell, and the team came together and were able to pull this off on short notice. You can see it's a great turnout," he said.

Bob McLaughlin is the Executive Director of Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center. He shares the importance of honoring those who have served.

"I think the most important thing is that people respect and pay tribute to those who have served and understand that freedom isn't free. Our nation is the way it is today because of those Americans who step up to make sacrifices," he said.

Persichetti explains why this parade is so meaningful for our service members.

"It's one day a year, but the impact is felt year-round. It's special because it lets veterans know that people care."

Watch the full story above.





