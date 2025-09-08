Colorado Springs film festival showcases 97 local short films at Ivywild School

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Ivywild School in Colorado Springs screened films over the weekend and helped build connections as part of the Short Circuit Film Festival organized by the Independent Film Society of Colorado.
The festival featured 97 short films, all made in Colorado, across nine categories, including comedy, drama, documentary, and women in film.
This year's festival also included panel discussions with filmmakers and Q&A sessions with the audience. Filmmakers of all ages participated, some as young as 16 all the way up to over 70.
The winners from this weekend's festival are as follows:
Documentary:
Jesse Smolan: Fjallferd
Comedy:
Ryan Russo: Boiling Point
Drama:
Kai Dickson: Remember Me Here
Horror:
Jared Tipton: The Parcel
Music Video:
David Dibble: Just Like the Circus
Young Filmmaker: Narrative
Matthew Bacher: Silent Courage
Animation:
Austin Cole: Solar Neighbor
Young Filmmaker: Doc
Sophie Emerson: Crossing Boundaries
Experimental:
Jack Cosgriff: Echo Equinox
Women in Film:
Madeleine Reynolds: Leaving a Legacy
