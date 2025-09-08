Colorado Springs film festival showcases 97 local short films at Ivywild School

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Ivywild School in Colorado Springs screened films over the weekend and helped build connections as part of the Short Circuit Film Festival organized by the Independent Film Society of Colorado.

The festival featured 97 short films, all made in Colorado, across nine categories, including comedy, drama, documentary, and women in film.

This year's festival also included panel discussions with filmmakers and Q&A sessions with the audience. Filmmakers of all ages participated, some as young as 16 all the way up to over 70.

The winners from this weekend's festival are as follows:

Documentary:

Jesse Smolan: Fjallferd

Comedy:

Ryan Russo: Boiling Point

Drama:

Kai Dickson: Remember Me Here

Horror:

Jared Tipton: The Parcel

Music Video:

David Dibble: Just Like the Circus

Young Filmmaker: Narrative

Matthew Bacher: Silent Courage

Animation:

Austin Cole: Solar Neighbor

Young Filmmaker: Doc

Sophie Emerson: Crossing Boundaries

Experimental:

Jack Cosgriff: Echo Equinox

Women in Film:

Madeleine Reynolds: Leaving a Legacy

To learn more about the festival, click here.

