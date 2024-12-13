Colorado Springs church makes list of fastest growing in America

Trace church in Colorado Springs has just been named one of the fastest-growing churches in the nation. This comes as Pew research shows church attendance in the United States has been on a sharp decline since the Covid pandemic with just 21 percent of Americans that say they attend church regularly. More than three-quarters of Americans say religion's role in their life is shrinking, the highest level since the research group first started tracking in 2001.

It's a different story at Trace. Named the fastest-growing church in Colorado has outgrown its current space. The church recently acquired and finished renovating the 70,000 square-foot facility at 4330 Mark Dabling Blvd., that once housed Budweiser

”It's not uncommon for you to hear about a church that becomes a bar but we are taking Budweiser and making it a church. This just fits our culture.“ Aaron Pennington is the founder and lead pastor of Trace church. It started with his vision to create a place of worship that felt more approachable. Telling me, "We are trying to create a culture and environment where people can come and share the messiest parts of their story because otherwise we can't find healing."

Trace Church was founded in 2016 and within a year they were averaging a couple hundred people weekly. Fast forward to today and that number has skyrocketed to more than a thousand every Sunday. People tell me it is Pastor Aaron Pennington’s messages that keeps drawing them back to Trace. Pennington prides himself on tackling hard subjects, but doing so with truth and grace, hence the name "Trace".

Pennington's approach seems to be working. According to Outreach Magazine, Trace is now the fastest growing church in Colorado and number 27 in all of America.

Trace Church will be having its grand opening in the new building at 4330 Mark Dabling on Sunday, December 15th. Services will be at 9:00 am and 11:00 am.





Buc-ee's Clears Crucial First Step in Palmer Lake Thursday The City of Palmer Lake’s Board of Trustees decided in a 4-1 vote that they are legally able to annex the county land for Buc-ee’s. Thursday's meeting could determine the future of land near Palmer Lake planned to host BUC-EE's