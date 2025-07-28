Colorado Renaissance Fest continues to draw in crowds amid record-breaking year

LARKSPUR, Colo. — The Colorado Renaissance Festival is setting records in its 48th year.

From jousting to turkey legs, the festival has been drawing in consistent crowds for nearly five decades, and event organizers say it’s all because of its uniqueness.

“We came the first few times just as patrons, just came in and enjoyed the festival together,” said John Winchester.

Winchester is now a familiar face at the front of the festival grounds, working as the Renaissance Festival’s front gate manager.

“Several of the other cast members had invited us to continue working at the festivals. So, we got on the road and started traveling around from festival to festival. And now this is what we do full time,” he said.

He told Denver7 that the staff prides itself on giving its all to create such an immersive experience for visitors.

“I think, with the number of people that are in Colorado, the type of event, the uniqueness of our event, has helped. We've had tremendous attendance, tremendous success, and people really are proud of what we're doing, and people are really enjoying it,” said Jim Paradise, Colorado Renaissance Festival vice president.

Paradise said the festival’s popularity has increased over the last 5 to 6 years.

He credits the growth to the hard work and dedication that goes into creating an otherworldly experience.

“I just think it's the uniqueness of everything that we offer. It's the entertainment, it's the crafts, you know, it's the food and beverage,” said Paradise.

This year, the festival sold out for the first time, resulting in long lines and increased traffic on Interstate 25.

Even when Denver7 drove to the festival grounds for this story on Sunday, we witnessed a two-mile-long backup of cars waiting to enter the parking lot.

As a response, online ticket sales were capped.

“We want people to enjoy themselves. We want people to come back and do that. The capping of the online ticket sales weekly has been important to make the experience better for everybody,” said Paradise.

When it all comes down to it, they say it’s key in creating the magic.

“I think that, in itself, is what makes this community so tight, because everybody cares about providing that for everybody that comes in,” added Winchester.

The Colorado Renaissance Festival runs until August 3.