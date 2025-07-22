Colorado Enacts Stricter Vaccination Rules for Pets Entering Shelters, Groomers, and Boarding Facilities

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado pet owners will now face stricter vaccination requirements when boarding, grooming, or adopting animals, as a new set of statewide rules took effect this month.

The updated regulations apply to a broad range of facilities, including doggy daycares, boarding kennels, groomers, and both in-state and out-of-state animal shelters and rescues. The goal: reduce the risk of infectious disease outbreaks by ensuring more animals are protected before entering shared spaces.

Under the new mandates from the Colorado Department of Agriculture, all dogs, cats, and ferrets imported into the state must be vaccinated for rabies. Dogs must also receive core vaccinations for distemper and parvovirus at least two weeks prior to arriving in Colorado.

Local animal care facilities must now collect proof of these vaccinations from pet owners before accepting animals for care or grooming.

Minimum Vaccine Requirements:

Rabies: Required for all pets 16 weeks and older.

Distemper & Parvovirus: Required for dogs 8 weeks and older.

Exemptions may apply for puppies too young for shots, licensed research or care facilities, or pets whose health conditions make vaccination unsafe—but exempted pets may not interact with other animals.

Robert Micheri, owner of Smudge’s Dog House in Colorado Springs, said his team is working hard to keep clients informed.

“We track everything each time a customer calls,” Micheri said. “We have their contact info and vaccination records on file, and we notify them if something is missing before they ever drop their dog off.”

The changes have received mixed reactions among pet professionals. Alicia Ballard, a local groomer, supports the new policy despite some initial push back.

“It’s a good thing for everyone concerned,” Ballard said. “It’s healthier for the animals and better for groomers in the long run. Most states already require this—now we’re just catching up.”

In addition to core vaccines, veterinarians may also recommend non-core vaccines such as Bordetella (kennel cough) or canine flu depending on the animal’s exposure risk.

Most puppies begin vaccines between 6 to 8 weeks old, with a rabies shot administered between 13 to 16 weeks. Adult pets typically need booster shots every 1 to 3 years, depending on veterinary guidance and state law.

