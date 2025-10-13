Colorado Broncos fans travel to London to watch the team's game against the Jets

LONDON — Denver Broncos fans are rejoicing in London after the team squeaked out a win against the New York Jets on Sunday.

Thousands of fans traveled to London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and turned a game-day trip into a week-long vacation.

"We're huge Bronco fans, we've never been out of the country, we'll, I've never been out of the country, and we thought, why not a better time to go cheer our team on in London," Lynn Christiansen said. " We've loved it, it's been wonderful, we saw all the sights."

Christiansen is from Denver and traveled with a group of friends.

Broncos fan Peggy Valdez is also from Denver and traveled with three of her close friends.

"It's been a lot of fun, we got a tour around London, we had a few pregame activities with Rod Smith, which is super exciting, so it's been great," Valdez said.

Even though the game attracted fans from Colorado, attendees came from other parts of the United States and the world.

"I'm actually coming from a long way away, I'm coming from Miami, Florida. I flew all the way over here to see my Broncos beat the Jets," Felix Callazo said. "I've been here for a week learning all the wonderful history about London, saw Westminster Abbey, and saw Windsor Castle."

After the game, fans like Brady Wicken from Boulder, Colorado, said it was a little too close for comfort, but they were happy the team won.

Broncos fans travel to London to watch the teams game against the Jets

"It was a defensive battle; it was tough to watch at times, but we're glad we pulled it off," Wicken said.

Wicken, who traveled to London with his family, said the trip was well worth it.