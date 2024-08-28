Cheyenne Mountain Zoo to host housewarming party for grizzly bears this weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS — This Labor Day weekend, the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo will host a housewarming party for their two grizzly bears, Emmett and Digger.

The event is happening from Saturday through Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Guests will notice the former grizzly bear boardwalk is gone. Instead, people will follow a meandering sidewalk. The expansion also gives the zoo the ability to house orphaned bear cubs separately.

You can also take part in the following at the event:



a selfie photo station

coloring their own bear claw

experience brand new twenty and thirty foot slides

You can also see Emmett and Digger up close in their new environmentally enriched enclosure. If you want to go, don't wait until the last minute to get your tickets.

"Get them ahead of time, it's a busy weekend so we might sell out," said Rachel Wright, Social Media Manager for the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo. "Throughout the day, we have plenty of grizzly and raccoon-themed activities here in [the] Rocky Mountain Wild. We have keeper talks. We have opportunities to interact with some of our amazing docents to learn about grizzlies in the wild."

To learn more about the housewarming party and to purchase tickets, visit the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's website.





