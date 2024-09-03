Champions new and old crowned at the Colorado State Fair slopper competitions

PUEBLO — New and old champions emerged over the weekend at the Colorado State Fair. Saturday was chile day at the state fair in Pueblo celebrating the unique southwestern cuisine that has developed Colorado.

In a yearly tradition, the Colorado State Fair hosts its annual World Championship Slopper Eating Contest as well as the Celebrity Slopper Assembly Competition.

Our very own Brett Forrest came home as the Champion of the Celebrity Slopper Contest. It's a competition to see how fast they can prepare four sloppers.

A slopper is an open-faced cheeseburger, smothered in the famous Pueblo green chile.

WATCH: Adventures with Alan tours the top-3 sloppers in Pueblo

The World Slopper Eating Championship was won by the now three-time champ Geoff Esper.

"The sloppers they don't go down quick... so I feel great actually, " said Esper to our crews after the competition.

Esper ate a total of 31.5 sloppers earning him his third title and claiming the $4,000 check. The champion beat out 2023's champion James Webb by just half of a slopper after Webb could only get down 31.

This is not the first time News5 has participated in the annual event, many may remember former News5 Chief Forecaster Mike Daniels was a regular at the slopper eating contest.

WATCH: Mike Daniels Battle It Out at the Colorado State Fair Slopper Eating Competition





