Award-winning and a little spicy: A look at the new food options at Broncos home games

DENVER — A new football season for the Denver Broncos brings a new first-round quarterback and a renewed hope of turning the team around. It also means a return of fans to Empower Field at Mile High and new food options for them to enjoy.

This year, our Denver news partners are breaking down some of the new offerings by comparing them to on-the-field football positions.

Quarterback

The most important position in football, is where a good one can make all the difference for a team (or a menu). The QB usually wins all the awards (like the league MVP) and garners the most fame. With that in mind, this year’s addition of Blue Pan Pizza to the Empower Field menu is a first-round draft pick. The Detroit-style pizza will be available by the slice in the Downtown Mile High concession area near Section 127.

Richard Butler

Running Back

This one was too easy given the name of this year’s more unique addition to the concession options. Buns on the Run are to-go cinnamon buns that are available after the game is over for fans leaving Empower Field. Hall & Worth will be offering the sweet treats at Gates 2, 4, and 10, as fans *run home to catch Denver7’s postgame coverage.

Richard Butler

Defensive Secondary

Whether you are looking for something a little bit spicy, you can usually find it in corners and safeties. The new southwestern chicken sandwich accomplishes that, and then some. According to a team news release, this sandwich is “brined with pickle juice and topped with seasonings.” While that might sound familiar, this option is available on Sundays. For that spice, the sandwich comes complete with pepper jack cheese, green chiles, and spicy aioli (trash talk sold separately).

Richard Butler

Offensive Line

When it comes to protecting the quarterback or paving the way for the running back, your team needs a solid offensive line. And the go-to solid option among the new fare this season is likely the ‘Famous Burger’ from TAG Restaurant Group. Nothing fancy, just famous. It will be available in the Downtown Mile High area near Section 127.

Richard Butler

Defensive Line

This is where the rush comes in. The pass rush that gives opposing quarterbacks and coaches nightmares. And this year’s standout unique food option is the Thunder Crunch. Here’s the description via the team: “Ancho chicken served with green chile queso, pico de gallo, lettuce and a crisp tortilla gets wrapped up in a spicy tortilla and served cripsy for an extra crunch.” This crispy and spicy option will be available in Sections 327 & 525.

Richard Butler

Kicker

This last option comes down to the fact that when you really want one, you want a good one. This year, Better-Off Burgers will be offering plant-based options for those looking to go meatless. That includes burgers, but also chips and shakes. These will be available in Section 327 & 525.