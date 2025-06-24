Avoiding the "Summer Slide": How Books Can Keep Students on Track During Break

COLORADO SPRINGS — As the school year winds down and kids dive into the joys of summer, there’s an academic risk that often flies under the radar—the “Summer Slide.”

This term refers to the learning loss students can experience during their time away from the classroom, and it’s a challenge that educators and parents alike are working to combat.

Research from the Northwest Evaluation Association shows that students in grades three through five can lose an estimated 20% of their reading skills and nearly 27% in math during the summer months if academic activities are not maintained.

But there's good news—just six books over the summer can help a child maintain or even improve their reading level, regardless of their starting point. That’s why schools, libraries, and community organizations are leaning into creative literacy programs that meet kids where they are.

In the Pikes Peak region, the Pikes Peak Library District (PPLD) is offering a range of opportunities to keep young minds active. From summer reading clubs and mobile book buses to outdoor story time events, the goal is to keep books in kids’ hands and learning at the forefront—even when school’s out.

Melody Alvarez, Director of Program at PPLD, says it’s not too late to get involved.

“My message to community members who haven't stayed on track is: visit the library. That’s all you have to do,” Alvarez said.

“You could join an adventure. You could join all of our programs. We have a lot to offer—whether it’s just checking out books or using the computer. It’s a great way to make sure you’re staying on track.”

Experts also suggest tying books to summer activities like camping, gardening, or beach days to make reading feel fun and relevant. Making stories a part of everyday life helps keep young minds engaged and ready for the school year ahead.

Parents, educators, and communities alike have a shared role in preventing the summer slide. The solution is simple: read together, explore together, and make learning a part of your summer adventures.

Backlash in Colorado as National Park Signs Urge Visitors to Report 'Negative' Views About America The signage went up at National Parks sites nationwide per executive order, but Amache and Sand Creek descendants want history preserved. Just days after the new signs, a small act of defiance surfaced at Amache National Historic Site. Backlash in Colorado as National Park Signs Urge Visitors to Report 'Negative' Views About America