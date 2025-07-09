Anonymously honoring and treating military members at the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — There is a new feature at the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo this year, and you’ll see it on your way into the main concourse board after board of names.

They are the names of our friends and neighbors who have served their country. Beyond putting their military members on the list, their admirers are also giving back in their name.

In the shadow of Cheyenne Mountain and the unique military complex inside sits the Norris Penrose Event Center that's known for its long rodeo history and ties to the surrounding military community.

"In 1946, the rodeo leadership decided, and Spencer Penrose before he passed away, that from that point forward, all the proceeds would be given back to the military," said Laurie Carroll, Vice President of the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo.

For years, the rodeo has offered military members tickets. But this year, Carroll and a colleague came up with a new way to honor our community’s heroes, military tribute boards.

The friends, family, neighbors, or colleagues of the military members listed gave generously to honor their service. The donations were $100 for an individual and $500 to honor a unit or group.

"A very popular one was ‘all service members past and present.’ So, if you didn't have an individual or a unit that you wanted to specify, you could just donate to all military folks. The five stars means that five people paid tribute to all service members," says Carroll while pointing to a name as an example.

Carroll is expecting 34 family members to visit this year at the rodeo, and since she came from a proud military family, she plans to surprise a few of her loved ones with a tribute.

"I have siblings, my parents, grandparents, kids that are all on the tribute boards, and I'm an Air Force veteran myself, so, it's a mission that was very special and meaningful to me to get back to the military," said Carroll.

While the donations were made in their names, the money collected goes back to the five military installations in southern Colorado. Those installations got to choose which service members would receive a package to attend the rodeo.

The recipients just found out this week that they were chosen to receive a rodeo package. But when they arrive in the grandstands, they'll learn who they’ll be sitting next to from their installation. However, they'll never know who donated to make the experience possible.

"The donors were anonymous, the recipients were anonymous, and the donors could not specify which families they went to. We just put all the funds we collected into a big pot and divided it up based on how much money we had," said Caroll.

The package comes with a ticket for an adult and child, a food voucher and some fan zone cash to spend at the vendors.

Donors cannot add to the names that are on the board now, but next year, the donation process starts all over again.

"We're hoping to grow the program significantly next year. This was our first year. We had a pretty hefty goal. We wanted to raise $30,000 and we raised over $18,000, so still a significant amount," said Carroll.

Next year, they're hoping both individuals and sponsors join on to make a donation and pay tribute to our military.

