Alligator named Morris, known for his role in 'Happy Gilmore,' dies in southern Colorado

MOSCA, Colo. (KOAA) — A famed alligator in Colorado has passed away. Morris is best known for his role in the movie "Happy Gillmore." Morris the alligator has passed away from old age.

In a social media post on Mother's Day, the Colorado Gator Farm owner Jay Young announced the passing of his friend, Morris "The Movie Star."

Young went on to talk about how the farm never really knew how old Morris was. Morris may have been anywhere between 80 and 100 years old. Young said that in 1975 Morris was measured in at 9 feet. Morris retired to the Colorado Gator Farm in 2006 and Young said he had only grown 2 inches in his 19 years at the farm. You can watch him talk about the what Morris meant to him below.

Warning: The video shows a dead animal, viewer discretion is advised

The outpouring of memories is what has been shared with the news of Morris death, with the original post garnering hundreds of comments about people's time with Morris and the photos to follow.

"I was able to visit Morris a few times over the years. He was a famous movie star! Thank you for all the great care you gave him and for your love and compassion for all your animals great and small. Grief is the price of love and we can see how much he was loved. My condolences to you and everyone who loves him," wrote Bonnie Rulz on the original post.

Do you have a photo with Morris? We would love to see it, feel free to send them into the form and gallery below!

So what is next for Morris? In an announcement on Tuesday, the Colorado Gator Farm plans to get him made into a taxidermy so future generations can see him for years to come, and when they weighed him, he came out to 640 pounds.





