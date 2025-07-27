COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A statue honoring a Filipino hero has a new home in George Fellows Park.

The six-foot bronze statue honors the life and legacy of Dr. Jose Rizal.

He was a Filipino writer, physician, and revolutionary who advocated for peaceful reform and equal rights.

On Sunday, the Dr. Jose Rizal Legacy International Foundation held an unveiling of the statue.

The creation of monuments like this is a global initiative led by the foundation to promote the values of Dr. Rizal and celebrate Filipino heritage.

The event was attended by descendants of Dr. Rizal and public figures such as Representative Jeff Crank.

There was also traditional Filipino dancing performed by members of the community.

"We have so many Filipino Americans in the city, this is one way of recognizing our presence and making us feel accepted in this city and in this state, and we're just so thankful." Elaine Bordeaux – Dr. Jose Rizal Legacy International Foundation President and Sculptor

It took about two full years to finish the statue, and it is the first public Filipino art in the State of Colorado.

