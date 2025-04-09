40th Annual Space Symposium Brings Global Innovation to Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The 40th Annual Space Symposium is currently underway in Colorado Springs, bringing together experts, innovators, and leaders from around the world to explore the future of space technology and its potential to improve life on Earth.

The event has attracted over 10,000 attendees from 60 different countries, each eager to explore the ways space technology can enhance safety, security, and sustainability across industries.

With a diverse range of attendees, including leaders in cybersecurity, the military, communications, and various other fields, the symposium has become a key platform for collaboration and innovation. Attendees are exchanging ideas, discussing challenges, and unveiling cutting-edge technologies that have the potential to transform industries and solve some of the world’s most pressing issues.

One of the highlights of this year’s event is the introduction of new platforms and technologies aimed at revolutionizing space applications.

We had the opportunity to speak with Pratish Shah from AI-Tech, who showcased an innovative platform that is shifting the landscape of space technology. According to Shah, the platform represents a leap forward in price effectiveness, scalability, and accessibility for space applications that have not been seen before.

Shah described how AI-Tech's platform is creating new opportunities that weren’t even conceived when the technology was first developed.

“Through innovation, we create new uses that people don’t even think of on day one. Now, think about something small and readily available that can track wildlife as it moves across the land—applications you never thought about before. We enable that, and that comes through innovation, making things easier, faster, and less expensive for people to use,” Shah said.

This type of forward-thinking innovation is one of the key themes at the symposium, with experts continually brainstorming new ways to utilize space technology to solve problems, from environmental conservation to communication networks to national security.

In addition to the technological breakthroughs and networking opportunities, the Space Symposium is also having a significant impact on the local economy. Experts estimate that the event will generate approximately $16 million in economic activity for the Pikes Peak region.

Watch the full story above.





