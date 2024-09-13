400 Active Duty Military Members and Veterans Honor Our Heroes

Supporting military service members is an integral part of the culture in the Pikes Peak region. One example of that is the work done at the Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center in Colorado Springs.

Mount Carmel hosted its annual Patriot Day Giveback event that supports Veterans in our community.

400 active duty military members and Veterans gathered to honor our heroes. They are receiving meals for their families and access to resources.

Michael Pursley is an Army Veteran who served for more than 20 years. He said he benefited from the giveback.

“The food is going to help out, of course, but I think a lot of meeting some of the people that were handing out stuff, there was one gentleman that said he was hiring Veterans and that was actually something that was very interesting to me," said Pursley.

Pursley said as a Veteran, Patriot Day helped him feel more supported.

"It is a big, huge military community that there's a lot of support here. There's a lot of people that have done a lot of the things that I've done and, you know, and really do care," he said.

The community raised money for Mt. Carmel and to give back to the military members through a food distribution of six meals and other supplies for military members, Veterans, and their families.

