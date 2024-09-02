2024 Colorado Springs Labor Day Liftoff - Crews looking forward to next balloon event in New Mexico.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The 48th annual Colorado Springs Labor Day liftoff is coming to a close today. Crews are looking forward to another balloon launch event soon.

This event goes back nearly five decades. It’s hosted by Hot Apple Productions along with the Rainbow Ryders and Colorado Springs Sports Corporation. The sports corp. Has a rich history in the springs. They formed in 1979 to help relocate the us Olympic Committee from New York City to Colorado Springs. Today, they continue to promote tourism to the springs with events like these.

5/6

I talked with Nicola Vierno who works for Hot Apple Productions. She says keeping things local is a big part of what they do. “We like to have a little bit of mix of Colorado Springs local bands, and we do have Cody Cozz coming this year, who is a Colorado native and just a big Colorado person in general so we wanted him to be out here to support the community.”

Sam parks, a pilot tells me the Springs is one of his favorite places to fly. “I’m flying for Dos Equis, and I’m flying for Rainbow Ryders. It’s just a wonderful place to fly… the people are wonderful, the event is great!”

Looking forward, the Albuquerque International Ballon Fiesta is coming up in about a month. Crews I talked to here in the springs say they’re looking forward to that nine-day event in New Mexico.





Property Taxes In Colorado Have Changed - What You Need To Know With property taxes a big concern for many in Colorado we take a deeper dive into how they are calculated, where the money goes, and what changes you can expect. How property taxes are calculated and where the money goes