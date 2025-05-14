"100 Deadliest Days" Begin, Colorado State Patrol Emphasizes Motorcycle Safety Law

COLORADO SPRINGS — As Colorado enters the “100 Deadliest Days of Summer” — the stretch between Memorial Day and Labor Day known for a spike in traffic fatalities — the Colorado State Patrol is turning up the volume on motorcycle safety. This year, troopers are highlighting a new law they believe could be a game-changer in reducing fatal crashes.

In August 2024, a lane filtering law went into effect across Colorado. The law allows motorcycle riders to move between lanes of stopped traffic — under very specific conditions. It's a maneuver designed to protect one of the most vulnerable groups on the road.

"The goal is to cut down on rear-end collisions," said Trooper Sherri Mendez. "Drivers need to know that if traffic is completely stopped, a motorcycle has the right to move forward in the lane."

Motorcycle safety is especially urgent in Colorado, where scenic routes and bucket-list rides attract thousands of motorcyclists each year. But that popularity comes with a price: 162 motorcyclists died on Colorado roads last year — a 23% increase compared to the previous three-year average.

In response, Colorado State Patrol is launching a statewide awareness campaign aimed at both riders and drivers. A key piece of that effort is educating the public about the “Five Rules of Lane Filtering”:

All traffic must be completely stopped. Motorcycles must not exceed 15 miles per hour. Lane filtering is only allowed on roads with speed limits of 55 mph or less. It’s only legal between two lanes moving in the same direction. Riders must exercise due care and avoid endangering others.

Troopers are also encouraging riders to sharpen their skills by enrolling in certified motorcycle safety courses.

“Whether you ride or drive, safety starts with awareness,” Mendez added.

