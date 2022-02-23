Colorado couple gets married at 2:22 p.m. on 2/22/2022

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — The ingredients for the perfect wedding were there- flowers, food, friends and family.

"Been looking forward to it for awhile and ready to get the nervous part behind me," Kenny, the groom, said with a smile.

Kenny and his blushing bride, Marne, picked this particular day for a reason.

"2/22/22 at 2:22," Kenny said.

Clearly, they thought this out.

"I'm a bit of a numbers geek, and the palindrome of the day just caught my eye," Kenny said. "We looked around for some different ones and this one stood out the most."

They needed to time things out just right, but didn't plan for the elements outside.

"We were hoping for a little bit warmer than today," said Kenny. "We were really hoping for something in the 40s or 50s."

So much for that.

"It would be cool if it was 2 [degrees] or 22 or -2," Kenny joked. "My officiant would disagree with that."

Being your own something blue on your wedding day isn't ideal, but it wasn't stopping Kenny or Marne from fulfilling their dream day, surrounded by friends and family. Even though they wrapped the ceremony a tad too early, it's a "twos-day" they will never forget, with two families becoming one on 2/22/2022.

"Just means the world to me," Kenny said.