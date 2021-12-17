Colorado Avalanche games postponed through Dec. 23 over COVID concerns

DENVER – The Colorado Avalanche’s next four games – through Dec. 23 – have been postponed over COVID-19 concerns, the National Hockey League announced Friday.

The NHL postponed the Avs’ Dec. 18, Dec. 20, Dec. 22 and Dec. 23 matchups “due to concern with the number of positive cases within the last two days as well [as] concern for continued COVID spread in the upcoming days,” the league said in a news release Friday afternoon, adding that the decision was made by the league’s clubs’ medical groups and the players association.

The Calgary Flames and Florida Panthers also had their games through Dec. 23 postponed.

“The Flames, Avalanche and Panthers organizations have followed, and will continue to follow, all recommended guidelines aimed at protecting the health and safety of their players, staff and community at large,” the league said in a statement.

The soonest the Avalanche might play again is Dec. 27 at Las Vegas.

The Avs lost to Nashville 5-2 Thursday after both teams lost several players to COVID-19 protocols, ending their five-game win streak.

Devon Toews, J.T. Compher, Andre Burakovsky, Darcy Kuemper and Cale Makar were all placed on the COVID-19 protocol list this week.