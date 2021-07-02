Watch

Colorado Air National Guard will perform statewide flyover on Independence Day

Staff Sgt. Austin Harvill/CONR-1AF (AFNORTH)
A Colorado Air National Guard F-16 Fighting Falcon takes off from Buckley Space Force Base, June 12, 2021, to participate in Exercise Amalgam Dart 21-1. Exercise Amalgam Dart will run from June 10-19, 2021, with operations ranging across the Arctic from the Beaufort Sea to Thule, Greenland. Amalgam Dart 21-01 provides NORAD the opportunity to hone continental defense skills as Canadian and U.S. forces operate together in the Artic. A bi-national Canadian and American command, NORAD employs a network of space-based, aerial and ground-based sensors, air-to-air refueling tankers, and fighter aircraft, controlled by a sophisticated command and control network to deter, deny and defeat aerospace threats that originate outside or within our borders. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Austin Harvill)
140th Wing takes off for AD21-01
Posted at 7:48 AM, Jul 02, 2021
Keep an eye on the sky this Independence Day — the Colorado Air National Guard (CONG) will join July 4 celebrations across the state with F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft flyovers.

The pilots will leave the Buckley Space Force Base around 10 a.m. Sunday and will fly for about two hours — going as far west as Telluride, Silverton and Lake City — before returning to the Front Range.

These flyovers are performed with no additional cost to taxpayers, CONG said. It serves as training for the pilots.

The approximate times for the flyovers are:

  • Aurora - 10 a.m. (leaving Buckley Space Force Base)
  • Lake City - 10:24 a.m.
  • Silverton - 10:27 a.m.
  • Telluride - 10:30 a.m.
  • Redstone -10:40 a.m.
  • New Castle - 10:44 a.m.
  • Eagle - 10:57 a.m.
  • Vail -11:01 a.m.
  • Grand Lake - 11:08 a.m.
  • Windsor - 11:21 a.m.
  • Westminster - 11:29 a.m.

The public can also view the aircraft as they travel in between destinations.

These times may change depending on weather and visibility.

U.S. Air Force Col. Micah Fesler, commander, 140th Wing, said it's a privilege to join local communities in their July 4 celebrations.

“May the sound of freedom tearing across the skies evoke pride in the things that unite us as a nation, as well as honor the self-evident truths and inalienable rights codified within our Declaration of Independence," Fesler said.

CONG has asked Coloradans to follow state and local COVID-19 restrictions while enjoying the flyovers.

